Seychelles: Courtesy Call By The United Nations Resident Coordinator

The successful implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2024-2028, through the establishment of a UNSDCF Joint Steering Committee and UNSDCF Results Groups, were amongst the points discussed during the meeting between

the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Seychelles and Mauritius, Ms. Lisa Singh, and the Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Vivianne Fock Tave, on Thursday 8th

February 2024 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.



The two diplomats also deliberated on the support of the United Nations following the tragic disasters on the 6 and 7 of December 2023.



Further areas of discussion included the mobilisation of political support for the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) and capacity building opportunities for Government staff.

