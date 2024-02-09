President Ramaphosa To Participate In Annual Presidential Golf Challenge

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Friday, 09 February 2024, tee up at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand.

The Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) was inaugurated in 1999 to give an opportunity for the sitting

President of the Republic to raise funds for the charity of his/her own choice.



The initiative, coordinated by the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, is a joint effort

with the private sector to partake in developmental initiatives to empower society.



The Challenge raises funds for developmental charities and creates an opportunity for networking among decision-makers within the private sector and

entities from the three spheres of government on the day following the President's State of the

Nation Address.

This year the Challenge again raises funds for the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

The Foundation's partner entity, the Adopt-A-School Foundation, will use the funds to construct

ablution facilities at schools in support of the Department of Basic Education's SAFE Initiative, which

stands for Sanitation Appropriate for Education.

This is an important investment in the dignity of learners and staff at schools and a contribution to

social infrastructure in the country.

The President is honoured that his playing partner this year is 14-year-old Botshepehi Phakoe of

Mangaung in the Free State. Botshepehi is one of the best young players in the Free State Junior

Union.

On Friday evening, the President will express his appreciation to the event's sponsors and partners

at a prize-giving dinner where players will be recognised as well.

Details of the Golf Challenge are as follows:

Date:

Friday, 09 February 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue:

Atlantic Beach Golf Club, Melkbosstrand, Cape Town

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.