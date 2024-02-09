Russian MFA Spokesperson Criticizes OSCE ODIHR Report On Azerbaijan's Presidential Election (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9.
Russian Foreign
Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the OSCE Office
for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) report on the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Zakharova commented on the report regarding the election in
Azerbaijan during a meeting of the Interim Commission of the
Federation Council for the Protection of State Sovereignty and
Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.
"No matter the candidates or parties, what truly matters is the
political engagement leading to a well-defined outcome. I pose a
question to OSCE ODIHR: Have they considered the importance of
societal unity during critical moments for a nation? It seems they
may have overlooked this crucial aspect. Without understanding
this, their ability to observe an election is questionable," she
said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.