OTS Council Of Elders' Chairman Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Binali Yildirim has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of a landslide victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

