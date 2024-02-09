PABSEC Secgen Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Secretary General
of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation
Organization (PABSEC) Asaf Hajiyev has sent a congratulatory letter
to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
