King Of Bahrain Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On His Confident Victory In Election


2/9/2024 7:10:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

Will be updated

