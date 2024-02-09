SOCAR Head's Advisor Remarks On Importance Of Creating Zangezur Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. During a panel on
logistics at the Drilling Caspian conference in Baku, SOCAR
President's Advisor Elchin Aghakishiyev commented on the issue that
how the establishment of the Zangezur corridor could have impact on
regional operations, Trend reports.
"With the opening of the corridor, we will be able to compete
with Georgia for international transportation on a regional scale
and increase the volume of general operations in this area. The
opening of the corridor should be beneficial for Armenia as well,
that is, it will bring peace to the region. Thus, the connection
with neighboring states is important for the entire South Caucasus.
We will be able to achieve stability in the region. This is also
important in terms of economic growth and creation of new jobs," he
said.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.