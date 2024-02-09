               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Banks Spotlight Forming Single Collection Center In Azerbaijan


2/9/2024 7:10:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Discussions of the working group have been held on the creation of a single collection center in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

The meeting was attended by the heads of various banks, who are part of the working group responsible for cash transportation, along with representatives from Bantas (BANTAS Nakit ve Kıymetli Mal Tasıma ve Guvenlik Hizmetleri A.S.), a company operating in Türkiye specializing in cash and valuable transportation and security services.

During the meeting, the establishment of a single collection center was discussed, a presentation from Bantas was provided, and the opinions and suggestions of the banks were considered.

The Azerbaijan Banks Association was founded in 1990 by commercial banks with the goal of representing member firms, satisfying their different business service needs, and coordinating their efforts. Currently, the association has 23 banks and six non-banking companies among its members.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832842

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search