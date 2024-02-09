Banks Spotlight Forming Single Collection Center In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Discussions of
the working group have been held on the creation of a single
collection center in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the
Azerbaijan Banks Association.
The meeting was attended by the heads of various banks, who are
part of the working group responsible for cash transportation,
along with representatives from Bantas (BANTAS Nakit ve Kıymetli
Mal Tasıma ve Guvenlik Hizmetleri A.S.), a company operating in
Türkiye specializing in cash and valuable transportation and
security services.
During the meeting, the establishment of a single collection
center was discussed, a presentation from Bantas was provided, and
the opinions and suggestions of the banks were considered.
The Azerbaijan Banks Association was founded in 1990 by
commercial banks with the goal of representing member firms,
satisfying their different business service needs, and coordinating
their efforts. Currently, the association has 23 banks and six
non-banking companies among its members.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.