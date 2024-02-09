Experts In Ukraine Collected A Database Of North Korean Missile Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian experts have learned how to identify North Korean missiles used by Russia to strike at civilian infrastructure and explosives experts have the appropriate guidelines and a database of debris.

This was stated by Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Explosive experts examined all the missile fragments, all the fragments of the warheads, and, according to preliminary data, we can say that two of the five missiles (which were used to hit Kharkiv on February 7 - ed.) were North Korean-made. The type of missiles is KN 23 according to the American classification. They are very similar to Iskander missiles. After the shelling of Kharkiv in January, our explosives experts already have experience with such missiles," Bolvinov said.

The examination within the criminal proceedings is still ongoing. As for the January attack, there are already expert conclusions that missiles from the DPRK were used, among other things.

According to Bolvinov, explosives experts have guidelines and detailed photos and drawings of such missiles, describing the features of their explosions, the appearance of missile parts, and the internal structure.

"Our specialists are working with the information that has already been summarized by explosive experts from all over Ukraine, because these missiles are used by Russia not only to strike Kharkiv," the head of the Investigation Department said.

As reported, the Russians used two missiles from the DPRK to strike an industrial area in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

After the strikes on the center of Kharkiv on January 2, experts recovered the surviving tail section of a missile that looks similar to an Iskander, but with certain technical differences.

On February 8, Russian troops fired eight missiles at Selydove, the Donetsk region. According to the National Police, these were KN 23 and S-300 missiles.