Gensec Of OIC Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
Hissein Brahim Taha has sent a congratulatory letter to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory
in the presidential election, Azernews reports.
The congratulatory letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency Mr. President,
I am honored to convey to Your Excellency my heartfelt
congratulations on your re-election to the high office of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I am pleased to note the strong relations existing between the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
(OIC). I assure Your Excellency of my keen desire to enhance these
relations for our mutual benefit.
The OIC is confident that Azerbaijan, under Your Excellency's
wise leadership, will maintain its unwavering support to the just
causes of the OIC.
I pray to Allah the Almighty to grant Your Excellency success in
your noble endeavor in the service of your great country.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest
consideration and regards.
Hissein Brahim Taha
Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation"
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.