               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gensec Of OIC Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2/9/2024 7:10:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

I am honored to convey to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election to the high office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am pleased to note the strong relations existing between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). I assure Your Excellency of my keen desire to enhance these relations for our mutual benefit.

The OIC is confident that Azerbaijan, under Your Excellency's wise leadership, will maintain its unwavering support to the just causes of the OIC.

I pray to Allah the Almighty to grant Your Excellency success in your noble endeavor in the service of your great country.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards.

Hissein Brahim Taha

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation"

MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832839

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search