Gensec Of OSCE Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Secretary General of the OSCE Helga Maria Schmid has sent a
congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential
election, Azernews reports.
The congratulatory letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I would like to extend my congratulations on the occasion of
your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
take this opportunity to wish you every success in your new term of
office.
I am looking forward to continuing working together towards a
more secure and prosperous OSCE region. To this end, I hope to have
the opportunity to see you again and extend my congratulations in
person during the upcoming Munich Security Conference.
I trust that the long-standing cooperation between Azerbaijan
and the OSCE will continue to develop and strengthen in the months
to come.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration,
Helga Maria Schmid
Secretary General of the OSCE"
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.