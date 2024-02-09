Georgian PM Make Phone Call To Azerbaijan's President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On February 9, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze made
a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
.
Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in
the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors
for the welfare of Azerbaijan.
Expressing his gratitude for the attention and congratulations,
President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on
his approval as the Prime Minister of Georgia and wished him
success in his activities.
President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze
expressed confidence that friendship, brotherhood, and strategic
partnership between the two countries will continue to develop and
strengthen, and exchange views on the prospects for
cooperation.
