Georgian PM Make Phone Call To Azerbaijan's President


2/9/2024 7:10:15 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

On February 9, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the welfare of Azerbaijan.

Expressing his gratitude for the attention and congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his approval as the Prime Minister of Georgia and wished him success in his activities.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed confidence that friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to develop and strengthen, and exchange views on the prospects for cooperation.

