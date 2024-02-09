Snap Presidential Election In Azerbaijan In Spotlight Of International Media Outlets

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The international leading media outlets have widely covered the
snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Media outlets from various countries highlighted several
aspects, including the congratulations extended by the heads of
state on the re-election of Ilham Aliyev as the President of
Azerbaijan, the attitudes of the Azerbaijani people toward the
election and post-election processes, official statements, and
expert opinions.
News coverage included congratulations from Russian President
Vladimir Putin, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and other
heads of state.
Germany's "ZDF" TV Channel, Argentina's com",
Indonesia's "Radio Republik Indonesia", Russia's "Vedomosti",
Bahrain's "newsofbahrain", Chile's "el periodista" portal, and
other media outlets provided updates on the election outcomes and
the voting process, which involved both local and international
observers.
Germany`s "ZDF" TV channel aired an interview with Assistant to
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign
Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev. In the interview, Hikmet
Hajiyev clarified some remarks made by the President of Azerbaijan
that had been distorted in foreign media, emphasising that
Azerbaijan has no territorial claims against any country.
Other media outlets noted that Azerbaijan`s foreign policy in
recent years, coupled with the head of state`s efforts towards the
restoration of territorial integrity, influenced the population`s
decision in the election, leading to President Ilham Aliyev`s
victory with 92.05 percent of the votes.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.