UAE President Congratulates Ilham Aliyev On His Emphatic Victory In Presidential Election

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin
Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the snap
presidential election, according to Emarat Al Youm newspaper, Azernews reports.
"I congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the
recent presidential election and wish him success in his future
endeavors for the prosperity of Azerbaijan. I am looking forward to
continuing collaboration with him to strengthen bilateral relations
and expand mutual interests for the benefit of our countries and
peoples," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized.
