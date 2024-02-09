Ombudsperson: Mass Grave In Khojaly Once Again Confirms Genocide Committed By Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “As a result of Armenia's continued occupation, genocide,
deportation, and terror policy against Azerbaijan, thousands of our
compatriots have been killed on the grounds of ethnic and religious
hatred, taken captive, or gone missing,” said Azerbaijan's
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva as she
commented on the discovery of a mass grave found in the liberated
Khojaly district.
“After the liberation of our lands from occupation, mass graves
have been discovered in Saryjaly village in the Aghdam district,
Dashalti village in the Shusha district, Edilli village in the
Khojavand district, Farrukh village in the Khojaly district,
Yukhari Seyidahmadli village in the Fuzuli district, as well as in
Kalbajar and other residential areas.
The discovery of another mass grave in the territory of the
Asgaran settlement in the Khojaly district, presumably containing
the remains of the residents killed during the Khojaly genocide,
confirms once again that Armenia committed genocide against
Azerbaijan, the most heinous crime against humanity.
Despite multiple appeals to international organizations
regarding the genocidal crimes committed by Armenia, the legal
evaluation of these genocidal facts at the international level has
not yet been made, and persons responsible for numerous crimes
remain unpunished.
International organizations should stop the indifference and
double standards shown towards Azerbaijan, legally evaluate crimes
that result in mass and severe violations of human rights and
freedoms, and those responsible for the commission of these crimes
should be held accountable,” the Ombudsman added.
