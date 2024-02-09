German Inflation Eases In January

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The Federal Statistical Office of Germany announced Friday a decline in the inflation rate in January, after an increase that reached nearly seven percent in the past two years due to the Russian-Ukrainian war and its repercussions on the prices of energy supplies.

The price rate rose by only 2.9 percent compared to the same month last year, which is the lowest since July of 2021, which witnessed a significant increase due to the Corona virus epidemic, it added.

The office detailed that energy prices rose last January by 2.8 percent, while food prices rose by 3.8 percent, expecting prices to continue to decline in Germany throughout the current year.

The rise in prices weighs on the purchasing power of consumers in the largest country in the European Union in terms of market size and population, which suppresses the performance of the consumption sector, which is one of the most important tributaries of the economy.

The percentage of price increased last year to 5.9 percent, while this percentage reached 6.9 percent in 2022, all during the war launched by Russia against Ukraine in February of 2022, which led to an increase in the prices of energy materials.(end)

amg











MENAFN09022024000071011013ID1107832827