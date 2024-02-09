UNICEF: 500 Pct More Killing Cases In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Friday 500 percent increase in the number of killings and sexual violence in Sudan this year from last year.

"The world's largest displacement of children has been seen in Sudan. Four million children have been displaced. That's 13,000 children every single day for 300 days. Safety is gone. Worldly possessions are gone. Friends and family members are separated," UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder told a news conference in Geneva.

"The consequences of the past 300 days means that more than 700,000 children are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition this year. We won't be able to treat more than 300,000 of them without improved access and additional support. Tens of thousands will likely die," Elder cautioned.

The spokesperson stated that two-thirds of the Sudanese population now lack access to health care, saying: "This, then, is a war destroying health and nutrition systems, and that is killing people."

He went on saying: "This is a war destroying the concept of respect for the laws of war, and that is killing people. This is a war destroying families' ability to feed and protect themselves, and that is killing people."

Elder called for an immediate ceasefire to ensure the sustained humanitarian access and international support to help sustain services, saying "UNICEF is appealing for USD 840 million to reach 7.6 million of the most vulnerable children in Sudan with humanitarian assistance."

He concluded by saying that despite the magnitude of needs last year, the funding UNICEF sought for nearly three-quarters of children was not forthcoming. (end)

imk









MENAFN09022024000071011013ID1107832825