Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT


2/9/2024 7:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3137219 KUWAIT -- The 57th edition of Kuwait Handball Tournament will kick off Saturday with participation of 14 teams.
3137203 KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwait crude oil rose by 83 cents to USD 79.57 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 78.74 pb Wednesday.
3137216 CAIRO -- The Arab Parliament calls on the Non-Aligned Movement to take effective stance against daily massacres perpetrated by the occupation Israeli entity in Gaza.
3137206 WASHINGTON -- The US Army launches new strikes against Houthi militia's targets in Yemen to keep vessels safe in the Red Sea. (end)

