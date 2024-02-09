Japan Soars, Most Of Asia Closed

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan's stock index hit fresh 34-year highs on Friday, while most Asia-Pacific markets were either fully or partially closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 34.14 points, or 0.1%, to 36,897.42.

On Friday, Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda reportedly told the country's lower house that easy monetary conditions will persist even if the BOJ scraps its negative interest rate policy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed the half-day trading 0.8% lower at 15,746.58, led by declines in consumer non-cyclicals and technology stocks. For the week, HSI ended 1.3% higher.

In other markets

Markets in Taiwan, Shanghai, Korea, and Singapore were shuttered for the Lunar New Year.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dipped 9.37 points, or 0.1%, to 11,862.96.

In Australia, the ASX 200 inched up 5.59 points, or 0.1%, to 7,644.84.









