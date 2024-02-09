Hillingdon Brain Tumour & Injury Group Launches Its Urgent“Lifeline Appeal” Enabling Delivery Of Vital Services

(MENAFN- Pressat) HBTIG has experienced an increased demand for its services from diagnosis to rehabilitation.

HILLINGDON, February 2024 - The Hillingdon Brain Tumour & Injury Group (HBTIG) have set a target to raise £20,000 be able to continue the vital support it offers to anyone suffering a brain tumour or injury. The charity is reaching out to the local community and further afield by hosting jumble sales, quiz nights, pop-up shop and other events too.

Funds raised from this appeal will go towards one-to-one support for clients, the weekly support group, rehabilitation emotional and physical and other day to day activities that provide and enable life and hope to our clients. All of which form part of the wraparound care package which helps rebuild physical, social and emotional health and wellbeing.

Quote from Becky Haggar-Kaikitis OBE, Charity Founder and former Mayor of Hillingdon

Here at Hillingdon Brain Tumour and Injury Group we offer everyone a voice to be heard, to not feel alone and bring hope and support by providing tools for the neurological life journey ahead. Delivering independence and confidence with neurological disability.

We work with our clients encouraging them to help the local community whilst they are gaining skills sets to cope with life challenges including loss of memory, seizures, emotions and physical paralysis.

Due to increased demand, we have had to expand by opening our new pop up shop run by our clients which will also support the community through the cost of living crisis offering teas coffees, clothes and essential products at affordable prices.

We urgently need your support to enable the provision of client and community support.

Quote from Xeli Grana, a client of the charity



Since my diagnosis of various life threatening illnesses, I felt lost, alone, fearing each day with little hope of ever feeling part of this world again. Until I was guided to the Brain Tumour & Injury Charity. I have never felt more alive, hopeful, joyful, and less afraid. I am not alone, I have made new friends, who understand fully. We speak the same language. The charity has given me a new perspective and a more vibrant 'joie de vivre'. They have lifted up my spirits and support me in every way possible. I thank God such a community exists amidst the challenges we are faced with. But we face them together as one.

Quote from Emmanuel Daudu – Chair of Trustees

We started as a local charity serving the London Borough of Hillingdon, over the years, we have expanded our services to other boroughs where we can offer hope and support to our clients and families

HBTIG is a small independent local charity dedicated to assisting individuals affected by brain tumour and brain injury. We support those rebuilding their lives before and after diagnosis and treatment, offering tailored rehabilitation and comprehensive care for emotional, physical and social well-being.

You can find HBTIG at their charity shop, coffee bar and advice hub 'The Centre of Hope', 394 Long Lane, Hillingdon UB10 9PG, and at Eastcote Community Centre. To support HBTIG and for more information visit their website at

For more information and media enquiries please contact Becky Haggar-Kaikitis OBE at ...