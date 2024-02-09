AAON Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TULSA, Okla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON ) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a provider of premier, configurable and custom-made HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, announces that it has scheduled its quarterly conference call and webcast for Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. EST to discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The results will be released immediately after the market closes on that same day.
The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-800-836-8184. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at AAON Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call .
On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at .
About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit
.
Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]
