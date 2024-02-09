Cannmart To Expand Roilty Product Portfolio To Include Craft And Solventless Offerings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CannMart's Roilty to introduce premium small-batch live resins and its first mechanical/solventless product in several key markets

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the“Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) is introducing 'live resin reserve' and its first mechanical or solventless concentrate through in-house brand Roilty. Live resin reserve represents a premium and exclusive concentrate made in small batches, boasting only fresh frozen cannabis flower from small craft and micro-growers in Quebec. Roilty's first mechanical and solventless concentrate comes in the form of black hash and it joins a small number of leading brands that offer solventless products. Both live resin reserve and solventless concentrates represent a significant accomplishment for Roilty, underscoring CannMart's commitment to innovation while seeking out value propositions in the concentrate category.



“We take pride in our commitment to closely listen to both retailers and customers, allowing us to innovate to meet their needs and keep them excited about our products," said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart.“This commitment has been the driving force in the evolving product pipeline with Roilty, allowing us to manage the portfolio effectively and adapt as tastes of the market shifts. By introducing live resin reserve products sourced from Quebec's craft cultivators and micro-growers, we elevate our market presence with a premium offering and leverage the established trust in Roilty's brand. Plus, the expansion of our solventless hash offering speaks to the enduring preference for this legacy product, a customer demand that the Roilty brand can now answer.”

Roilty's live resin reserve will be available as full-time SKUs, adding to Roilty's impressive growth in the live resin segment. Roilty's first live resin reserve Grape Galena will be available to Ontario customers through Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) flow-through in late February 2024 and Roilty's Banana Ice Live Resin will be available through OCS in June 2024.

Roilty's Blacksmith Hash was made available in Alberta AGLC, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba in Q4 2023, and will be available in OCS flow-through in late February 2024. Initial sales of Blacksmith Hash in the western provinces have been notable, with strong distribution in the first 60 days of launch. In the key markets of Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia the total amount of sales for hash was $47.5 million in 2023, accounting for up to 35% of the concentrate category, highlighting a strategic opportunity for an already established concentrate brand1.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia's largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:









