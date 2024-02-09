Inteleos Announces 2024 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board Brings Extensive Experience Across Healthcare To Support Inteleos' Mission

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, today announced its Board of Directors. Inteleos' new Board is composed of a diverse mix of leaders with deep experience in global healthcare, technology, business and finance.



“We are very pleased to welcome six current Board Members - some to new roles - as well as our newest board members, a few of whom have served Inteleos' councils for some time,” said Inteleos CEO Dale Cyr.“This stellar group of professionals are dedicated to the advancement of global quality patient care, lifelong learning and to the latest technological advances in medicine and business.”

The new Board will leverage its expertise to help Inteleos advance its mission to fuel the global health community to ensure equitable access to quality care.

As of January 1, 2024, the Inteleos Board includes:

Board Executives



Luciana Young, MD, FAHA, FACC FASE - Chair

Professor of Pediatrics, Univeristy of Washington School of Medicine, Director of Echocardiography, Seattle Children's Hospital

Teresa Bieker, MHA, RDMS, RDCS, RVT - Vice Chair

Radiology Quality Manager at University of Colorado Hospital, UCHealth

Ian Necus - Treasurer

Principal Consultant, Shields Advisory Tricia Turner, RDMS, RVT, FSDMS - Secretary

Assistant Director of Education and Program Director Diagnostic Medical Sonography South Hills School of Business & Technology, State College, PA

Board Directors



Neil Sahota - Chief Executive Officer, ACSI Labs.

Raymond Russell, III, MD, PhD, FACC, MASNC

Professor of Medicine, Warren Alpert School of Medicine, Brown University

Carrie Hayes, MHS, PA-C, RDMS, RVT

Interventional Radiology Physician Assistant, Medford Radiology Group/Oregon Interventional Radiology

Vera Zlidar, MHS

Technical Director, Global Health, The Kaizen Company

Ernesto Brauer , MD, RDMS, RDCS, ASCeXAM, CCMeXAM, FACP, FCCP, D, ABSM

Medical Informaticist, Advocate Aurora Healthcare, St. Luke's Hospital

Joshua Robinson, MD, FASE, FSCMR

Section Head, Cardiac Imaging, Director, Bicuspid Aortic Valve Program, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Associate Professor of Pediatrics & Radiology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Leah Jolly, MSAH, RVT, RPh

Assistant Professor of Vascular Technology, Oregon Institute of Technology

About Inteleos

Inteleos TM is a non-profit certification organization that fuels the global health community to ensure access to quality care. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS ®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & AdvancementTM (APCA TM) and thePoint-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy TM (PCA) which together represents more than 134,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

CONTACT: Contact: Stacia Momburg ...