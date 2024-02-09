Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) Announces 60 Finalists For World Series Of Innovation Competition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2023-2024 World Series of Innovation (WSI) competition. This annual competition, presented by NFTE, Aramco, and MetLife Foundation, provides young people ages 11 to 24 with the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to challenges focused on advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) .

"The World Series of Innovation competition showcases the incredible talent and creativity of the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs from around the world,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president & CEO of NFTE.“We are proud to support these future leaders as they develop innovative solutions to address the most pressing issues of our time – including the need for equity and inclusion in the face of AI advances, new transportation technologies, and education."

A total of 5,537 participants from 77 different countries submitted their ideas for this year's WSI challenge, which began in September 2023. The finalists were selected through a blind judging system within the NFTE community. Sixty groups were chosen to move on to the next round based on their innovative solutions to six challenge categories supported by Aramco, BMO, Citi Foundation, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), MetLife Foundation, and Zuora.

“I am thrilled by the enthusiastic participation and creative energy displayed by young students in the Aramco Connected Cities Challenge, reinforcing our belief in the power of STEM to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship, which are both important to Aramco. By challenging young minds to think about issues like sustainability and socially responsible economic growth, the NFTE and exciting programs like the World Series of Innovation are developing future business leaders and teaching them how to find solutions,” said Feda Al-Tuwaijri, Aramco Head of Corporate Citizenship.

“The World Series of Innovation is critical for fostering the talent and creativity of young people around the world whose submissions show great potential in solving today's most pressing challenges,” said Tia Hodges, President and CEO of MetLife Foundation and Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism at MetLife.“We are eager to see how the finalists continue to shape their ideas to improve upon the wellbeing of people in their community and beyond.”

The finalists can now further develop their ideas as they compete for more than $14,000 in cash prizes. The first, second, and third place winners in each challenge category will be announced on April 15, 2024, at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" nft .

2024 World Series of Innovation Competition finalists:

Aramco Connected Cities Challenge



WayWise, CA, United States

I-traffic, Taiwan

Road crossing button, India

NavStick, TX, USA

SalekVision, Saudi Arabia

CleanJet, India

Electropace, Saudi Arabia

عربات تحت الارض لنقل النفايات Saudi Arabia

EcoMile Logistics, CA, USA Greenpath, Taiwan

BMO Biodiversity Challenge



Floridian Recycling, FL, USA

SeaBloom, Canada

Eco Reef Solutions, FL, USA

RE_BANATEX, Rwanda

PTravel, Panama

AquaBalance: AlkaliDrones, IL, USA

SCB Biovinyl, Republic of Korea

Nature's Notes/Green4Grains, Philippines

A2D2, CA, USA Liyab Biosolution, Philippines

Citi Foundation Skills for Success Challenge



LectoLens, Mexico

CareerSync, Taiwan

Access Empower, FL, USA

Future Pros, NY, USA

DeCode, Poland

PATHS, CA, USA

Bumps & Books, Germany

LearnSphere Voyager, Canada

Jasa, Kazakhstan GoClean, Pakistan

EY Inclusive AI Challenge



LingoGate Innovations, IL, USA

CapyChat, WA, USA

DiversiLearn, NJ, USA

OrganTrack, TX, USA

Sixth Sense, Greece

Inkwell ASL, CA, USA

THRAIVE, AZ, USA

InclusifyIQ, CA, USA

SkillSync, CA, USA GunWatch, TX, USA

MetLife Foundation Good Health and Well-Being Challenge



NightGuard, NY, USA

PopVax, FL, USA

Laennec, Australia

Lifewatch, CA, USA

SamariAID, CA, USA

Pawfect Date, Taiwan

Sugar Tears, NJ, USA

HEALit, India

React Glove, TX, USA AlzSaliva, Canada

Zuora Subscription Economy Challenge



Moroccan Heart, Morocco

Egreen, CA, USA

Script Cycle, CA, USA

Maternal Moments, Canada

GreenMeld, Republic of Korea

Greenfuse Lens, IN, USA

Evergreen, NY, USA

Techscription, CA, USA

Chiang Mai Scholar's Sustainability, Thailand Voltify, NY, USA

To learn more about the NFTE WSI innovation challenges, the sponsoring organizations, and the prizes being offered, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" nft .

For media inquiries, please contact Angelika Seaman, 603-504-8554, or Denise Berkhalter, APR, 917-281-4362, at ....

About NFTE:

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte to learn more.

About Aramco:

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world.

About MetLife Foundation:

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility for underserved and communities around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas – economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities – while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife's long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit .

CONTACT: Denise L. Berkhalter, APR Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) 917-281-4362 ...