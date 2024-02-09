American Strategic Weapons Systems Illustrated And Chronicled

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author James N. Gibson

Nuclear Weapons of the United States: An Illustrated History (Schiffer Military History)

Retired aerospace engineer James Gibson reveals "Nuclear Weapons of the United States: The Illustrated History"

- James N. GibsonUNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retired aerospace engineer James N. Gibson has spent decades working on advanced programs ranging from the International Space Station, the Shuttle and the Delta family of launch vehicles. It runs in his family as his father was also an aerospace engineer who worked on state of the art systems during the Cold War, such as the Navaho Cruise missile, the XB-70 Valkyrie bomber and the Apollo modules as well as the Shuttle. Unsatisfied with the fidelity of literature regarding the United States' strategic arsenal in the 1980s, he set out to provide a documentation of the "Nuclear Weapons of the United States."Gibson's work is a colored chronicle of every nuclear weapon that has been deployed, not just a selective documentation. He includes cruise missile systems that otherwise would not be included due to the stances of various groups. Gibson corrects this in order to make the public aware of the full extent of the nuclear systems that have been operated by the United States. With few exceptions each weapon and system he documents comes illustrated by either color or black and white photographs. Each system comes with specifications and a history of its deployment up to its retirement, if it has been retired."Nuclear Weapons of the United States: The Illustrated History" shows readers multiple generations of strategic systems deployed by America and the changes and shifts in technology and doctrine between each phase, enlightening readers on how current force composition came to be. Gibson takes readers back to the days of Strategic Air Command bomber patrols with cruise-missile carrying B-52s and supersonic B-58 Hustlers, an era when Mach 3 aircraft like the XB-70 Valkyrie were poised to lead the deterrent force before falling behind to the nascent ICBM technology.Gibson provides descriptions and analyses drawn from his own expertise in the field of aerospace, offering a motherlode of information that goes far beyond what readers would usually encounter. Well-researched, with breathtaking illustrations and keen insights, "Nuclear Weapons of the United States" is a military history opus that subject matter enthusiasts must include in their collections.About the AuthorJames N. Gibson is a retired aerospace engineer who has produced two books on nuclear delivery systems, a self-published book on the American space program and the War of 1812.

James N. Gibson

Sweetspire Literature Management

+1 888-812-1631

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok