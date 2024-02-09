               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917


2/9/2024 6:46:03 AM

Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 02/14/2024 02/14/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,655 16,450
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.044 / 8.000 103.900 / 6.500
Total Number of Bids Received 30 33
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 11,370 20,675
Total Number of Successful Bids 6 7
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 6 7
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.044 / 8.000 103.900 / 6.500
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.070 / 7.990 104.050 / 6.490
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.044 / 8.000 103.900 / 6.500
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.052 / 8.000 104.033 / 6.490
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.070 / 7.990 104.050 / 6.490
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.884 / 8.070 103.350 / 6.570
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.975 / 8.030 103.955 / 6.500
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 6.87 1.26

