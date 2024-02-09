United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments Are Expected To Grow By 14.6% To Reach $38.76 Billion In 2024 - Forecasts To 2029

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, an ever-increasing number of Britons are turning to buy now pay later schemes to pay their bills. The trend is projected to continue further over the medium term. This will support the growth of the BNPL industry in the United Kingdom in 2024. To tap into the rising demand, providers are also launching new products to boost revenue and business growth.

As the adoption increases, the trend of more and more consumers falling into a debt trap is also rising in the United Kingdom market. Young consumers, especially, have become vulnerable to missed repayments and late fee charges. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the BNPL industry in the United Kingdom over the next three to four years.

An increasing number of Brits are turning to buy now pay later schemes in the United Kingdom

The inflationary environment has put a strain on consumer spending power, with a vast majority of the Brits struggling to even pay their bills. As a result, millions of shoppers have turned to payment solutions like buy now pay later schemes to fund their purchases and daily lifestyle.

According to a report from Citizens Advice, 11% of consumers have used the payment method for grocery shopping. This percentage increases to 35% among frequent BNPL users. In another report, published by the Financial Conduct Authority, nearly 14 million Brits were using the BNPL schemes to make purchases in six months, leading to January 2023.

In 2024, the publisher expects the trend to further continue in the United Kingdom market. The higher uptake of the BNPL schemes is aiding the gross merchandise value and volume growth for providers. However, this is also resulting in higher delinquencies, with many users not able to make timely repayments.

A quarter of the users have faced late repayment fees to due excessive usage of BNPL schemes

The use of BNPL services has increased significantly over the last 12 months in the United Kingdom. While the payment solutions are offering easier access to credit and higher purchasing power, the risk of defaulting on borrowed money has grown substantially in the country. According to a report from the Centre for Financial Capability, nearly a quarter of the BNPL users have faced late repayment fees, during the six-month period leading to December 2023.

The trend is especially higher among young generation consumers. The report, for instance, revealed that 34% of the consumers, in the age group of 18 to 34, are experiencing charges for missed repayments during the period. The number of individuals, aged 55 and above, have also faced late fee charges. The report revealed that 7% to 10% of the users in the age group have faced charges in 2023. The adoption rate, on the other hand, is the highest among consumers aged 25 to 65.

With the adoption poised to grow further in the United Kingdom, it is imperative to boost awareness regarding late repayment charges to drive sustainable growth of the BNPL industry.

Firms are expanding their partnerships to the United Kingdom to launch new products in the market

To tap into the rising adoption of BNPL schemes and drive business growth, firms are forging strategic alliances to widen their distribution and support the growth in gross merchandise value and volume.

Klarna, for instance, entered into a strategic collaboration with Airbnb, enabling travelers to pay over time for their stays. The payment solution was initially launched in the United States, and now has been made available for the United Kingdom market. in the United Kingdom, Airbnb guests can use the payment solution for reservations priced between 35 to 4,000 pounds. Going forward, Klarna is expected to launch the Airbnb pay-over-time product in other European markets, where the firm has a strong presence already.

The report expects more such strategic collaborations in the United Kingdom BNPL market over the medium term. With firms forging alliances to widen the distribution of their product offerings, this trend will subsequently support the growth of the industry, while also driving innovation and competitive landscape in the sector over the next three to four years.

