Snapchat Faces Major Outage Globally, Including India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Popular social media platform Snapchat on Friday suffered a major outage globally, including in India, with users reporting that they were unable to send messages, including texts and snaps, to each other.

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 76 per cent of people reported problems while using the application, 19 per cent with login, and 5 per cent while using the website.

Numerous users went on to X and Reddit to report the issue.

"People turning airplane mode on and off before realising Snapchat server is down. #snapchatdown," a user wrote.

"Me overthinking on why he's not replying to me meanwhile Snapchat is down," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "I removed all the cache and restarted my phone for Snapchat only to find out that Snapchat is down".

Snapchat is back online, and users can now use the platform to send and receive texts, according to Android Authority.

Snapchat's Support account on X did not mention any details about the outage, although the profile replied to user reports with automated messages.

--IANS

shs/rad