(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global Herbal Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical, Personal Care & Beauty Products, and Food & Beverages), By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Herbal Medicine Market size is expected to reach $342 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Highlighted within the report is the significant growth trajectory observed in the tablets & capsules form segment, which dominated the market share in 2022. This segment is especially notable for its precise dosage, stability, and palatability, contributing to the reliability and efficiency of herbal medicine consumption.

The application analysis shed light on the diverse uses of herbal medicine, with a special mention of the food & beverages segment which acquired a substantial revenue share in 2022. This sector flourishes as manufacturers innovate with herbal infusions and functional beverages that merge refreshment with health benefits.

Regional insights reveal that Europe led the market in terms of revenue share in 2022, driven in part by its extensive cosmetics industry and the escalating demand for products with natural ingredients. Meanwhile, North America, particularly the United States market, saw a notable increase in consumer awareness and preference for natural healthcare products amidst environmental concerns and a robust personal care and beauty product industry.

Moreover, the impact of the pandemic is dissected within the report, highlighting the moderate effects of COVID-19 on the market dynamics, including supply chain disruptions and a surge in e-commerce. This shift to digital has paved the way for market expansion and is instrumental in meeting the increased consumer demand for immune-boosting herbal solutions.

Despite the positive outlook, the report also addresses the challenges that the market may face. A lack of education about herbal medicines can lead to misuse and safety concerns. The report emphasizes the importance of informing consumers to avoid adverse events and to maintain the credibility and trust in herbal remedies.

Report Segmentation

By Form Analysis



Tablets & Capsules

Liquid & Gel Powder

By Application Analysis



Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Beauty Products Food & Beverages

Regional Outlook



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

The report provides strategic analysis tailored for stakeholders in the herbal medicine industry, revealing key insights on market opportunities, trends, and potential hurdles to inform sound business decisions.

As the appeal for holistic, natural healthcare solutions continues to grow at a global scale, this extensive analysis of the herbal medicine market serves as a crucial resource for industry participants looking to navigate the evolving landscape and harness the potential for substantial growth and innovation.

Companies Profiled



Herbalife nutrition Ltd.

Blackmores Limited (Kirin Holdings Company, Limited)

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Nutraceutical Corporation

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

21ST Century HealthCare, Inc.

Emami Limited Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets