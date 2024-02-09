Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including

Frito-Lay's annual Super Bowl Snack Index today reveals an uptick in symptoms of #JOMO (Joy of Missing Out), as nearly half of Americans also admit they will prioritize watching the game surrounded by their favorite foods over large social gatherings with friends."I couldn't be more excited about launching this brand with my best friend, Bert. We've always approached everything we do with a mix of passion and humor, and this is no different. Crafting a premium vodka and sharing it with everybody is a dream come true. Get ready to taste the laughs and the quality – it's going to be a wild ride!" said Tom Segura.By sending a Goodbye Pie, Pizza Hut will help you break up with your significant other by delivering a personalized, simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy Hot Honey pizza to ease the pain. The custom Goodbye Pie pizza boxes also leave a space on the top for the break-upper's name to be added.The new RECARO seats include a multi-adjustable headrest cushion for enhanced head and neck support, an intuitively designed seat for ultimate comfort while maximizing seat width and overall support. The upgrades continue as each seat also will include a personal electronic device holder for Customers to enjoy free Inflight Entertainment on their devices more easily.Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, the spot opens with people around the world so preoccupied by the normal barrage of digital content that they miss bold attempts by extraterrestrials to make contact. The intergalactic visitors become increasingly frustrated, until they decide to leverage Earth's best tool for standing out and getting noticed – a beautiful Squarespace website.The Ontario station will be capable of fueling up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. This station is part of a strategic plan to establish up to 60 hydrogen refueling solutions in the coming years, with nine planned to be in place by the close of Q2 2024.The campaign kicked off with a teaser video featuring actor and artist Addison Rae teaching a mystery student dance moves, but we don't know who it is. The spot then reveals it's been the NERDS Gummy being coached – someone quite literally new to the scene – that's been hard at work in the dance studio all along."As we transform our operating processes and invest in new automation, new technologies, and upgraded facilities and vehicles, we will generate significant efficiencies that reduce our costs, minimize waste across all functions of our operations and slash our carbon footprint," said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.The hotel ratings expanded into new destinations, including Baku, Azerbaijan; Curacao; Iceland; Sardinia, Italy; Kenya; Algarve and Madeira, Portugal; Rwanda; Koh Samui, Thailand; Rabat, Morocco; Makkah, Saudi Arabia; and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The 66th annual list spans more than 2,000 properties worldwide."Gap Inc. and its brands have shaped American fashion and pop culture for decades and there's so much potential at Old Navy. I'm eager to join Gap Inc. now as brand reinvigoration kicks up across the portfolio, rooted in great product, experiences, and a new culture of creativity," Posen said.To help diners discover the perfect backdrop for any celebration of love, OpenTable is sharing tips and resources including date-night and city guides and its just-debuted list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024. The list is perfect for couples or anyone seeking a cozy atmosphere.The basketball nearly fits the performance specifications of a regulation basketball, including its weight, size and rebound (bounce). While the Wilson Airless Gen1 is crafted for play, it is truly a coveted, technology-infused product meant to create and inspire a new community of innovation enthusiasts and basketball hype curators alike.Known as PACE, the Plankton, Aerosol, Climate, ocean Ecosystem satellite launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. From hundreds of miles above Earth, the PACE mission will study the impact of tiny, often invisible things: microscopic life in water and microscopic particles in the air.

