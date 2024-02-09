United States Escape Rooms Industry Report: As Competition Continues To Increase, Industry Growth Is Expected To Slow

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Escape Rooms in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Escape rooms are a form of entertainment in which a group of friends, family or coworkers to work together to play a game and solve puzzles in a specific amount of time. The escape rooms industry first emerged in the US in 2012 when Scrap Entertainment Inc. created the first industry establishment in San Francisco, CA. Since then, consumer demand surged, and in just five years, there were over 1,000 escape rooms in the US.

This industry includes operators that primarily operate escape room facilities and offer puzzle games to be played with a group of people. Industry establishments also typically sell food and beverages. The industry comprises companies that have a physical escape room facility.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

About This Industry



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

Major Companies

Operating Conditions



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

Key Statistics



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900