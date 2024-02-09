(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevator Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Elevator Manufacturing industry is composed of companies that produce elevator cars, hoisting systems and escalators for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. Demand for this industry is largely based on trends in the Construction sector, as buildings with multiple floors typically need elevators to move people and equipment between floors quickly and safely. The pandemic resulted in a weakened construction sector, as work-from-home capabilities and growing economic uncertainty reduced demand for new construction projects.
The residential sector expanded momentarily during the pandemic; however, growing economic uncertainty and inflation caused residential projects to fall, placing downward pressure on profit. These trends are expected to cause revenue to drop at a CAGR of 1.7% to $3.7 billion over the five years to 2023, including a 2.8% dip in 2023 alone.
Elevator manufacturers produce elevators for humans, freight and other transportation applications. This industry also includes the manufacturing of escalators and moving sidewalks.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company Coverage:
Schindler Group Otis Worldwide Corporation One Inc. TK Elevator GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
About This Industry
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
Key Statistics
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107832712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.