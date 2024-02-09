This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The United States BNPL industry is growing at an accelerated rate, on the back of rising adoption and usage among consumers. This trend is expected to continue further in 2024, as shoppers are leveraging installment payment options to fund their purchases amid higher inflation. The rising popularity of the payment method means that more players are entering the market with their BNPL products.

Existing players, on the other hand, are forging strategic alliances to widen the distribution of their BNPL product offerings. These initiatives are expected to aid the competitive landscape and innovation of the fast-growing BNPL industry over the medium term. Overall, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the BNPL market in the United States over the next three to four years.

An increasing number of shoppers are choosing buy now pay later schemes to fund their purchases

The adoption of BNPL schemes has been on the surge in the United States. According to a report from Adobe Analytics, a record number of holiday shoppers were expected to use the payment method for Cyber Monday shopping, to lessen the inflationary stress on their wallet. Online shoppers were expected to spend somewhere between US$12 billion and US$12.4 billion. Interestingly, around US$782 million of these purchases will be made using services like Klarna and Affirm. This represents an increase of almost 19% compared to last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

The adoption has been increasing even at a time when most BNPL firms are moving away from zero-interest payment models to interest-bearing installment loans. Affirm, one of the leading firms in the sector, announced that 74% of their gross merchandise volume in Q3 2023 consisted of interest-bearing loans. This shows the growing popularity of the BNPL payment method among the United States consumers. The publisher expects the trend to further continue in 2024, supporting the growth of the broader industry from the short to medium-term perspective.

New firms are piloting the BNPL payment method to tap into the growing demand for the solution

The BNPL industry is poised to record steady growth over the next three to four years, amid higher adoption and usage of the payment tool. Consequently, to tap into the growing market, more players are entering the sector with their own BNPL payment service.

Google Pay, for instance, announced strategic partnerships with Zip and Affirm to offer its users with a BNPL payment option. The partnerships, announced in December 2023, will see the rollout of the payment solution across the United States in 2024. The integration with Zip will begin in January 2024 under the pilot project. Affirm, on the other hand, will be made available on Google Pay during Q1 2024. Google Pay, over the medium term, is planning to launch the installment payment tool to its global user base.

Google Pay's competitor, Apple, has already launched the payment method for consumers in the United States in 2023. The entry of Google Pay, in the US BNPL industry, is set to drive the competitive landscape in the fast-growing market over the medium term. The growing competition is, therefore, expected to aid innovation in the industry over the next three to four years.

Firms are forging strategic alliances to further widen the distribution of their BNPL product offering in the United States

The demand for BNPL has been growing consistently over the last 12 months and the trend is projected to further continue in the United States market over the medium term. Consequently, to serve more shoppers and increase their gross merchandise volume, firms are entering into strategic partnerships to widen the distribution.

Zip Co., the Australian BNPL firm and one of the leading players in the United States, entered into a collaboration with Primer in September 2023. The partnership is part of the firm's strategy to further increase its penetration in the United States market over the medium term. Under the collaboration, Primer will integrate the BNPL offering of Zip, thereby empowering merchants from sectors such as retail, travel, and fashion among others.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such strategic partnerships in the United States market, as the competitive landscape continues to grow in the sector. This will support the growth of the broader buy now pay later market over the next three to four years. The BNPL payment industry in United States has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.

