Result Of Realkredit Danmark's Auctions Of Bonds In Series 10F And 10G


2/9/2024 6:16:09 AM

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Executive Management
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300
9 February 2024


Company Announcement number 11/2024

Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G


Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 April 2024.

The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.


The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments

  • Nr. 11_Resultat af auktioner_uk
  • Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 11_24_uk

