This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The buy now pay later market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the medium term in the United Arab Emirates. The rising uptake of the payment method among shoppers, coupled with new entrants in the sector, will support the growth trajectory of the market in 2024. Existing BNPL providers are also raising funding rounds from venture capital and private equity firms.

With the market poised for growth over the next three to four years, authorities have been looking to regulate the unregulated sector. In the Emirates, the central bank has issued new guidelines for BNPL firms, requiring them to get licensed to operate in the market. The guidelines, coupled with the rising adoption, are projected to support sustainable industry growth over the next three to four years.

Firms are raising debt and equity rounds to further scale their product offering in the region

The demand for payment solutions like BNPL is poised to grow further in 2024. Consequently, to better serve consumer demand, firms are raising capital through debt and equity rounds in the Emirates.

Tabby, one of the leading UAE-based BNPL firms, announced that the firm had secured US$700 million in debt financing from JPMorgan, while also extending its Series D round to US$250 million in November 2023. The capital round further strengthens the position of Tabby in the domestic and regional markets, where it manages more than US$6 billion in annualized transaction volume. Tabby, notably, serves more than 10 million users and has partnered with over 30,000 brands.

The firm has been innovating with its product lineup, as it seeks to better meet the evolving needs of its users. Tabby, in 2023, launched Tabby Shop offering more than 500,000 products from thousands of brands. Tabby Card is also picking up pace, with transactions reaching more than 20% of the total volumes. To widen the distribution of its BNPL product, the firm is also forging strategic alliances in the Emirates. Tabby, in September 2023, entered into a partnership with Arabian Automobiles to offer enhanced convenience and flexibility for vehicle maintenance and repairs.

Furthermore, firms are also expected to raise venture capital and private equity funding, thereby driving innovation and a competitive landscape in the sector.

Global firms are entering the fast-growing buy now pay later industry in the United Arab Emirates

The BNPL industry is projected to grow steadily over the next three to four years, amid rising adoption of the payment method. To tap into the growing market, global firms are entering into the industry with their solutions.

Alif, one of the leading global fintech firms, launched its financial services suite in the United Arab Emirates market in September 2023. The financial services suite includes products like send now pay later, buy now pay later, and fly now pay later, among others. The firm also launched global remittance services for residents in the United Arab Emirates.

As the market continues to grow and more global players launch their products in the Emirati nation, the competitive landscape is poised to grow even further from the short to medium-term perspective.

The Central Bank issued new guidelines for buy now pay later firms in the United Arab Emirates

The Central Bank, in December 2023, announced new regulations to oversee BNPL services. According to the UAE Central Bank, businesses providing BNPL services must operate as agents of licensed banks or financial institutions, with approval from the central bank.

Fintech companies in the BNPL sector can also offer short-term credit services after obtaining a license as restricted license finance companies. Unlicensed entities providing short-term credit must either apply for a license or collaborate with licensed banks to continue their services.

The central bank has defined short-term credit as credit granted for up to 12 months for purchasing goods or services without interest, collateral, or a security deposit. This regulation aligns with the growing global trend of BNPL services, driven by increased consumer demand for flexible payment options and the expansion of e-commerce. These guidelines will serve as the foundation for further regulatory activities for the BNPL sector in the Emirates.

Key Attributes: