Town Of Wrentham, MA, Enhances Permitting Process With Opengov

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Struggling with slow approval processes, the Town of Wrentham, MA, was in search of a solution to overhaul its permitting process. The Town sought a solution that would provide greater transparency and an improved applicant experience, leading to its decision to partner with OpenGov , the leader of permitting and licensing software for local governments.Located about 30 minutes from Boston, the Town of Wrentham was determined to modernize its operations to better serve its community. By choosing OpenGov Permitting & Licensing , the Town aimed to address the pains of poor communication and manual processes, while also finding a platform that could offer expedited approvals and enhanced communication with contractors. This solution was selected for its ability to offer greater flexibility around workflow configurations and seamlessly integrate with existing systems.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Wrentham is set to achieve significant enhancements in its permitting operations. The new system will streamline approval processes and reduce time spent on data entry, ultimately enhancing internal and public-facing communication. By moving to a user-friendly online portal, Wrentham is positioned to offer a vastly improved customer service experience with faster turnaround times, fostering greater transparency and efficiency in its community development operations.The Town of Wrentham joins a vast network of public sector organizations utilizing OpenGov to revolutionize its work processes with cloud-based software, specifically tailored to meet the dynamic needs of government entities.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

