Town Of Halifax, MA, Streamlines Permitting For Residents, Contractors With Opengov

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Struggling with slow approval processes and a lack of online payment options, the Town of Halifax, MA, needed an innovative solution to modernize its permitting process. The search for a system that could offer expedited approvals and better connections with contractors led the Town to partner with OpenGov , the leader of permitting and licensing software for local governments.Located about 45 minutes from Boston, the Town of Halifax was committed to improving service delivery and operational efficiency. By choosing OpenGov Permitting & Licensing , the Town aims to streamline communication with inspectors and enhance transparency, while also establishing a platform that could provide an online permit portal to residents and automate internal approvals. This modern solution was selected for its ability to seamlessly integrate with existing systems and offer the convenience of 24/7 online services.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Halifax is set to achieve a significant improvement in its permitting operations. The new system will not only streamline the approval process and reduce time spent on data entry, but also enhance internal and public-facing communication, ensuring a more efficient and responsive experience for residents. By moving to a user-friendly online portal, the Town of Halifax is positioned to offer improved customer service with faster turnaround times, fostering greater transparency and efficiency in its community development operations.The Town of Halifax joins a vast network of public sector organizations utilizing OpenGov to revolutionize its work processes with cloud-based software, specifically tailored to meet the dynamic needs of government entities.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

