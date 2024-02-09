Kuwait Handball Tourney Begins Saturday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The 57th edition of Kuwait Handball Tournament is due to kick off on Saturday with participation of 14 teams.

Al-Tadamon and Fahaheel kick start the competition, followed by a match between Al-Nasr and Sulaibkhat, then an encounter between Salmiya and Yarmuk. On Sunday, Khaitan plays against Sahel and Burgan vis a vis Al-Gurain.

The week's competitions conclude on Monday with a match between Kuwait and Al-Arabi, Kazma vis a vis Qadsiya. All the matches will be played on Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah closed stadium.

The local handball championship was born in the 1966-1967 season. Since then, eight teams had won the cup -- out of the 16 teams registered by the Kuwaiti Handball Association.

Kuwait had bagged the lion's share of the cups, winning the competition 13 times, followed by Salmiya, 11, and Al-Arabi, 10. (end)

sad









MENAFN09022024000071011013ID1107832680