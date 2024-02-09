               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Albanian PM Congratulates Azerbaijan President On His Landslide Victory In Election


2/9/2024 6:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

“Heartfelt congratulations to my dear Ilham Aliyev on his reconfirmation as the undisputed leader of friendly Azerbaijan, a lovely country with diligent, hardworking people who, under his leadership, are making great strides forward! I look forward to assisting in the opening of the new Albanian Embassy in Baku very soon,” PM Edi Rama said in a post on the social media platform X.

