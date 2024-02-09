Albanian PM Congratulates Azerbaijan President On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama has
congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.
“Heartfelt congratulations to my dear Ilham Aliyev on his
reconfirmation as the undisputed leader of friendly Azerbaijan, a
lovely country with diligent, hardworking people who, under his
leadership, are making great strides forward! I look forward to
assisting in the opening of the new Albanian Embassy in Baku very
soon,” PM Edi Rama said in a post on the social media platform
X.
