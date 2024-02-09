               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev And His Son Heydar Aliyev Visit Air Force Military Facilities


2/9/2024 6:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev have visited the Air Force military facilities and watched the flyover of the Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle, which had been recently introduced into service, Azernews reports.

MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832664

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search