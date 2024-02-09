President Ilham Aliyev And His Son Heydar Aliyev Visit Air Force Military Facilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of
the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev have
visited the Air Force military facilities and watched the flyover
of the Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle, which had been
recently introduced into service, Azernews reports.
