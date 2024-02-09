Armenia Continues To Encroach De Facto On Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In an interview with Radio Liberty, Elchin Amirbayov,
representative of the Azerbaijani president for special
assignments, said that by fomenting another myth about an impending
threat from Azerbaijan, Armenia is still de facto encroaching on
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Azernews reports.
An article by RFE/RL correspondent Joshua Kuchera on the peace
process between Armenia and Azerbaijan notes that due to the
resulting lack of trust between the sides in various mediators,
Baku and Iravan have recently favoured the format of bilateral
direct contacts, which have already begun to bear concrete
fruit.
In particular, reference is made to the agreement reached by the
sides last December on the release of detainees from both sides and
mutual diplomatic support in the context of the COP29 international
climate conference planned in Baku.
"Armenia and Azerbaijan are mature enough and can solve the
remaining problems between them, and the work in this direction is
proceeding at its own pace," Elchin Amirbayov stressed against the
background of the popular opinion that as a result of intrusive
interference of major players from outside, the peace agreement
risks turning into a theater of geopolitical rivalry between the
two opposing blocs.
In this context, the President's representative called "complete
nonsense" the recent statement by the head of European diplomacy,
Josep Borrell, in which he pointed to Azerbaijan's territorial
claims against Armenia and called on Baku to return to substantive
negotiations with Iravan.
"Accusations against Azerbaijan about our alleged territorial
claims to Armenia are nothing but an unsuccessful and useless
attempt to shift the blame from a sick head to a healthy one. It is
enough to look at the current Constitution of Armenia and its
reference to the declaration of independence of this country, which
enshrines an arbitrary and illegitimate decision on the so-called
"reunification of the Armenian SSR with Nagorno-Karabakh"," Elchin
Amirbekov noted.
"There are a lot of such concrete facts, take at least the
reservations adopted by the Armenian parliament in the process of
ratification of Armenia's accession to the CIS, questioning
Karabakh's belonging to Azerbaijan, or the numerous lawsuits
launched by Armenia against Azerbaijan after the end of the 44-day
war, the documents to which contain unconcealed territorial claims
to Azerbaijan.
I am not talking about the official website of the Armenian
Foreign Ministry, which still presents the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan as an integral part of historical Armenia.
We have repeatedly brought all our above-mentioned concerns to
the attention of the Armenian side, but, unfortunately, no concrete
actions aimed at their elimination have been taken by them so far.
The deliberate spreading of ridiculous rumours about the impending
Azerbaijani threat, while maintaining territorial claims against
Azerbaijan, is not only a trick but also a path to nowhere,"
concluded the Presidential Representative for Special
Assignments.
