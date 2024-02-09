               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani, Georgian Fms Hold Phone Conversation


2/9/2024 6:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili.

During the phone conversation, FM Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his re-appointment and wished him success in his esteemed position.

The ministers discussed the current state of the friendly ties and strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the prospects for bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on regional issues and aspects of cooperation within international organizations.

MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search