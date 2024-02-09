Azerbaijani, Georgian Fms Hold Phone Conversation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili.

During the phone conversation, FM Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his re-appointment and wished him success in his esteemed position.

The ministers discussed the current state of the friendly ties and strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the prospects for bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on regional issues and aspects of cooperation within international organizations.