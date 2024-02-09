Azerbaijani, Georgian Fms Hold Phone Conversation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had
a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Ilia
Darchiashvili.
During the phone conversation, FM Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated
his colleague on his re-appointment and wished him success in his
esteemed position.
The ministers discussed the current state of the friendly ties
and strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the
prospects for bilateral relations.
They also exchanged views on regional issues and aspects of
cooperation within international organizations.
