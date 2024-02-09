Azerbaijan Purchases Akinci Attack Uavs From Turkiye

It is worth noting that on February 9, the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and his son Heydar Aliyev visited the military facilities of the Air Force and watched the flight of Akinci attack UAVs.

