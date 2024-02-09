Azerbaijan Purchases Akinci Attack Uavs From Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan purchased Akinci attack unmanned aerial vehicles
(UAVs) from Turkiye, Azernews reports.
Those UAVs were accepted for service in the Air Force.
It is worth noting that on February 9, the President of
Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Ilham
Aliyev, and his son Heydar Aliyev visited the military facilities
of the Air Force and watched the flight of Akinci attack UAVs.
