Zelensky Grants Hero Of Ukraine Title To Zaluzhnyi

President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi the title Hero of Ukraine
The corresponding decree No. 61/2024 of February 8 was published on the President's website.
"For outstanding personal merits in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I at this moment decree: To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Zaluzhnyi Valerii Fedorovych, General," the decree reads.
As reported, on February 8, Zelensky met with Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of defense of Ukraine.
After that, the President's Office issued a decree appointing Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
At the same time, Zelensky offered Zaluzhnyi to continue to be part of the Ukrainian state's team.
