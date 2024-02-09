President Of State Of Palestine Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of a confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

