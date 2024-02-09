               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Khankendi In Talks For Local And International Sports Events - Official


2/9/2024 6:08:06 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Negotiations are ongoing with relevant federations regarding the organization of local and international sports events in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city, recently liberated from Armenian occupation, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov told reporters during opening a sports complex in Turkan settlement, Trend reports.

"Following the restoration of our country's territorial integrity, numerous sports competitions have taken place in the Karabakh region. Additionally, plans are underway to host a marathon from Khankendi to Baku. Undoubtedly, such initiatives will persist in the future," he said.

The minister highlighted the upcoming commissioning of three additional sports complexes in various settlements of Baku this year. Today's facility inauguration aligns with the socio-economic development plan for Baku city and its surrounding areas.

"A variety of sports facilities have been provided for practicing different sports here," he added, highlighting the benefit this brings to the residents of the settlement.

