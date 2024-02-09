Azerbaijan's Khankendi In Talks For Local And International Sports Events - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Negotiations are
ongoing with relevant federations regarding the organization of
local and international sports events in Azerbaijan's Khankendi
city, recently liberated from Armenian occupation, Minister of
Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov told reporters during
opening a sports complex in Turkan settlement, Trend reports.
"Following the restoration of our country's territorial
integrity, numerous sports competitions have taken place in the
Karabakh region. Additionally, plans are underway to host a
marathon from Khankendi to Baku. Undoubtedly, such initiatives will
persist in the future," he said.
The minister highlighted the upcoming commissioning of three
additional sports complexes in various settlements of Baku this
year. Today's facility inauguration aligns with the socio-economic
development plan for Baku city and its surrounding areas.
"A variety of sports facilities have been provided for
practicing different sports here," he added, highlighting the
benefit this brings to the residents of the settlement.
