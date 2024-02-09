Georgian Prime Minister Calls President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Prime Minister of
Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has called President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.