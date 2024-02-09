Uzbekistan, UK Ready To Enhance Inter-Parliamentary Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 9. Uzbekistan
and UK shared an opinion on the need to intensify
inter-parliamentary dialog, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between ambassador of Uzbekistan
Ravshan Usmanov with representatives of the British Group in the
Inter-parliamentary Union (BGIPU) - Labour Party MPs from the lower
house of the UK Parliament, BGIPU Vice-Chairman Alex Sobel and
Catherine West, and members of the House of Lords Godfrey Cromwell
and Qurban Hussain.
It was noted that strengthening Uzbek-UK inter-parliamentary
dialog will create additional mechanisms for further realization of
beneficial joint projects in areas of mutual interest.
During the meeting, the participants of the meeting were
informed about the large-scale reforms being carried out in New
Uzbekistan in all spheres of society and state life, including the
development of parliamentarism, ensuring human rights and freedom,
as well as strengthening the role of civil society
institutions.
The UK MPs underscored the high dynamics of the ongoing
democratic transformations in Uzbekistan, which they were able to
see with their own eyes during the visit of BGIPU's delegation to
the country on September 25-29, 2023.
As a result of the meeting an agreement was reached to continue
contacts to discuss practical steps to realize the existing
significant potential to expand cooperation between the legislative
bodies of the two countries.
BGIPU is one of the founding members of the Inter-Parliamentary
Union (IPU) and makes all decisions on IPU matters on behalf of the
UK Parliament, consulting with the parliaments of the various
member countries. The BGIPU Executive Committee comprises 28 MPs
from various parties and both Houses of Parliament.
