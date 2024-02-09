ISESCO Director General Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. ISESCO Director
General Salim bin Mohammed Almalik has made a phone call to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
congratulated on a confident victory in the extraordinary
presidential election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
