Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments Are Expected To Grow By 17.3% To Reach $232.5 Billion In 2024 - Forecasts To 2029

This detailed databook offers over 75 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on the thriving BNPL market, forecasting a significant growth expected to reach US$414.5 billion by 2029.

Key Findings from the BNPL Asia Pacific Databook

The report showcases a strong medium to long-term growth prospect for the BNPL industry across Asia Pacific, highlighting a 12.3% CAGR during the period of 2024-2029. With rising consumption patterns and the increasing demand for credit solutions, the BNPL payments in the region are poised for exponential growth, expanding the market from its 2023 estimated value of US$198.2 billion.

Strategic Partnerships Fuel Industry Expansion

The research underscores the importance of strategic alliances in the BNPL sector, with noteworthy collaborations such as Visa's recent partnership with Standard Chartered Bank to extend BNPL solutions across the Asia Pacific, starting with markets in Malaysia and Singapore. Startups are also making headway with substantial funding rounds aimed at escalating their technological capabilities and capturing a broader consumer base in high-growth markets like India.

Venture Capital Boosts BNPL Innovation in India

India's BNPL market is described as a beehive of investment and innovation, with startups such as SalarySe raising substantial funds to refine their technology and introduce novel BNPL solutions like credit-on-UPI systems. These initiatives are anticipated to stimulate the Indian BNPL sector, which is a significant contributor to the overall APAC BNPL market growth.



Increased BNPL Adoption in Southeast Asia

Major Debt Facilities and Strategic Partnerships to Expand BNPL Reach Focus on Mobile Commerce and Digital Payments

The databook also sheds light on the Southeast Asian BNPL market, where countries like Indonesia are spearheading growth. Renowned financial service firms are renewing major debt facilities to support expansion endeavors in emerging markets such as the Philippines. Additionally, partnerships in the region like Fundiin's strategic alliance with Pharmacity in Vietnam are set to further propel the BNPL market.

E-Commerce Surge Underlines BNPL Growth

The report attributes the strong growth trajectory of BNPL payment mechanisms over recent quarters to the burgeoning penetration of e-commerce and changing consumer payment preferences. This trend is supported by a comprehensive analysis of the operational statistics and consumer behavior within the BNPL sector across different retail categories.

BNPL Market Dynamics and Forecasts

The data-rich publication offers a detailed analysis of BNPL market dynamics, including market size and forecast, along with market share statistics at the country level for the Asia Pacific region. The nuanced analysis, broken down by business models, sales channels, and distribution models, provides a granular view of the BNPL market.

Key Attributes: